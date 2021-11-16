Appointment of registrar: Former PAU functionaries object to Punjab govt’s decision

Former vice-chancellor Kirpal Singh Aulakh and other senior Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) functionaries have raised objections over the state government’s decision to hold an interview to appoint a registrar for the varsity, which will be conducted on Tuesday.

Aulakh said that even though the post of V-C has been lying vacant since June, the authorities are instead eager to fill the post of registrar.

NS Malhi, former director of extension, PAU and ex vice-chancellor of Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, has also objected to filling the post of registrar prior to appointment of V-C .

“It is always the prerogative of the V-C to appoint an able and competent person of his choice to manage the working of PAU efficiently for his term. Further, the advertisement for the post of registrar has already lost its sanctity as it has already crossed the limit of six months and fresh applications are needed to be invited as per norms,” said Dr Malhi.

President of PAU Teachers’ Association Harmeet Singh Kingra and secretary KS Sangha said that the advertisement for the post of registrar was issued on February 21 this year. According to the government rules, the advertisement will have to be issued again to fill this post.