AQI slightly improves in Haryana cities amid farm fires

: Air quality in most of the worst-affected cities in Haryana showed slight signs of improvement on Wednesday, even as 166 fresh incidents of farm fires were reported in the state.

According to the air quality bulletin of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the air quality of most Haryana cities returned to ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ categories.

The air quality of Faridabad has improved to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’ category as the AQI came down to 346 from 403 in the past 24 hours.

Similarly, the air quality of other cities, including Sonepat, Kaithal, Panipat, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani has improved to ‘poor’ from ‘very poor’, while the air quality of Ambala and Karnal has returned to ‘moderate’ from ‘poor’ level.

The officials monitoring pollution and air quality said that the AQI has improved after the Diwali festival for the first time.

The state witnessed a sudden rise in the incidents of farm fires as Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has detected 166 incidents of stubble burning on Wednesday, taking the total number of active fire locations to 2,249.

The highest 57 cases were detected in Fatehabad, followed by 32 each in Kaithal and Jind districts, 13 in Sirsa, 11 in Ambala, 8 in Karnal, 5 in Hisar, 3 in Yamunanagar, 2 each in Palwal and Sonepat and 1 in Kurukshetra.