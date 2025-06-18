Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aravalli projects to promote eco-tourism, create jobs for locals: Haryana forest minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2025 09:02 AM IST

The minister said that this project was earlier under the tourism department, but as per the directions of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, it has now been handed over to the forest department

Haryana environment, forest and wildlife minister, Rao Narbir Singh, has said that the aim of jungle safari and Aravalli Green Wall Projects in the Aravalli region is to promote eco-tourism and conserve biodiversity, wildlife and provide employment opportunities to locals.

Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana environment, forest and wildlife minister. (HT File)
Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana environment, forest and wildlife minister. (HT File)

The Aravalli range is one of the oldest mountain ranges in India and is spread across Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi, covering an area of 1.15 million hectares, the minister said, adding that the central government has entrusted Haryana with the responsibility of implementing the Aravalli Green Wall Project and developing the jungle safari.

The minister said that this project was earlier under the tourism department, but as per the directions of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, it has now been handed over to the forest department.

“Through this project, afforestation of indigenous species and soil health will be improved, besides recharging groundwater and preserving biodiversity. The project will not only benefit Haryana’s environment but also provide employment to locals who will be known as ‘Van Mitras’,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Aravalli projects to promote eco-tourism, create jobs for locals: Haryana forest minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On