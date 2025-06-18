Aravalli projects to promote eco-tourism, create jobs for locals: Haryana forest minister

Haryana environment, forest and wildlife minister, Rao Narbir Singh, has said that the aim of jungle safari and Aravalli Green Wall Projects in the Aravalli region is to promote eco-tourism and conserve biodiversity, wildlife and provide employment opportunities to locals. Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana environment, forest and wildlife minister. (HT File)

The Aravalli range is one of the oldest mountain ranges in India and is spread across Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi, covering an area of 1.15 million hectares, the minister said, adding that the central government has entrusted Haryana with the responsibility of implementing the Aravalli Green Wall Project and developing the jungle safari.

The minister said that this project was earlier under the tourism department, but as per the directions of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, it has now been handed over to the forest department.

“Through this project, afforestation of indigenous species and soil health will be improved, besides recharging groundwater and preserving biodiversity. The project will not only benefit Haryana’s environment but also provide employment to locals who will be known as ‘Van Mitras’,” he said.