Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ardas performed at Akal Takht in memory of Partition victims

Ardas performed at Akal Takht in memory of Partition victims

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Aug 16, 2023 10:59 PM IST

The ardas was performed after the bhog (concluding ceremony) of Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) initiated on August 14 and Gurbani kirtan

For the second consecutive year, ardas (Sikh prayer) was held at Akal Takht in memory of Punjabis who lost their lives to communal violence triggered during Partition of India. The event was organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Ardas being performed at the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Ardas being performed at the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The ardas was performed after the bhog (concluding ceremony) of Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) initiated on August 14 and Gurbani kirtan.

In the absence of Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Sultan Singh addressed the gathering. He said lakhs of Punjabis lost their lives during Partition in 1947 and people had to leave their lands, properties, and businesses.

Notably, an event in memory of the violence victims will also be held at Kartarpur corridor in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur on August 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out