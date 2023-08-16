Ardas performed at Akal Takht in memory of Partition victims

For the second consecutive year, ardas (Sikh prayer) was held at Akal Takht in memory of Punjabis who lost their lives to communal violence triggered during Partition of India. The event was organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Ardas being performed at the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The ardas was performed after the bhog (concluding ceremony) of Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) initiated on August 14 and Gurbani kirtan.

In the absence of Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Sultan Singh addressed the gathering. He said lakhs of Punjabis lost their lives during Partition in 1947 and people had to leave their lands, properties, and businesses.

Notably, an event in memory of the violence victims will also be held at Kartarpur corridor in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur on August 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON