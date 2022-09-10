Arhtiyas’ commission: Punjab forms 9-member panel
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said it has been decided to form a nine-member committee to make decisions on the commission to be taken by agents on the cotton crop
The Punjab government has decided to form a nine-member committee to decide on the quantum of commission to be paid to arhtiyas for cotton crop.
After a meeting at Punjab Bhawan here on Friday, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said to resolve their issues, a joint meeting of arhtiyas, farmers and cotton factory owners was called in which additional chief secretary, agriculture department, Sarvjit Singh, special chief secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat and Mandi Board secretary were also present. The minister said that the Mann government will equally take care of the interests of all sections of the society. He said many issues were resolved on the spot.
Dhaliwal said with the consensus of all, it has been decided to form a nine-member committee to make decisions on the commission to be taken by agents on the cotton crop. The committee will have two representatives each of arhtiyas, farmers, cotton factory owners and three government officials.
During the meeting, the farmers also raised the issue of illegal encroachments in many grain markets. The minister ordered to launch a campaign to remove the encroachments at the earliest.
Amritsar murder: Latest CCTV footage shows no tobacco in victim’s hands
A new CCTV footage pertaining to the 30-year-old man's murder near the Golden Temple surfaced on Friday wherein no tobacco is seen in The victim, Harmanjit Singh's hands. The victim, Harmanjit Singh, was hacked to death for allegedly consuming tobacco and being in inebriated state near the Sikh shrine, Amritsar police had on Thursday said while quoting an arrested accused, a waiter, Ramandeep Singh. The new CCTV footage shows the victim with a woman.
37-year-old man ends life; cop among 5 booked for abetment to suicide
The Sarabha Nagar police booked five persons, including a policeman, for abetment to suicide after a 37-year-old man ended his life by consuming some poison on Friday. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh of Amritsar, who is the uncle of the victim, Harjit's wife Sawinderpal Kaur, Joginder Singh of Faridkot, Joginder's wife Kulwant Kaur and his son Kashmir Singh. Harjit Singh is a policeman.
Punjab Mandi Board in dock over ‘irregularities’ in NHAI work
The Punjab Mandi Board is in the dock for alleged regularities in the construction and maintenance of beautification work in between service roads on the National Highway-95, Mullanpur. “On what basis was the contractor selected if they didn't have a cost estimation or dimensions?” he asked. Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner, development, Amit Kumar Panchal, said, “Once we get the details of the matter formally, we will get it thoroughly examined.”
Ludhiana: 2 cops land in vigilance net for taking bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guard volunteer for taking bribe, while another ASI is yet to be arrested. A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau said the bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Ludhiana against the accused. The action was taken following the complaint of Manjit of Kasandi village in Sonepat district, Haryana.
World Suicide Prevention Day: Chronic illness, hopelessness main causes of suicide, says expert
Chronic medical and psychotic disorder coupled with hopelessness caused due to long treatment and the financial burden of treatment on family are some of the leading causes behind suicides, stated a city-based psychiatrist in Prof Chaudhary's report on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day. In his report, 'Suicide can be prevented', Prof (Dr) Rupesh Chaudhary, department of psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), suggests that listening is healing.
