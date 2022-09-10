Arhtiyas’ commission: Punjab forms 9-member panel

The Punjab government has decided to form a nine-member committee to decide on the quantum of commission to be paid to arhtiyas for cotton crop.

After a meeting at Punjab Bhawan here on Friday, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said to resolve their issues, a joint meeting of arhtiyas, farmers and cotton factory owners was called in which additional chief secretary, agriculture department, Sarvjit Singh, special chief secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat and Mandi Board secretary were also present. The minister said that the Mann government will equally take care of the interests of all sections of the society. He said many issues were resolved on the spot.

Dhaliwal said with the consensus of all, it has been decided to form a nine-member committee to make decisions on the commission to be taken by agents on the cotton crop. The committee will have two representatives each of arhtiyas, farmers, cotton factory owners and three government officials.

During the meeting, the farmers also raised the issue of illegal encroachments in many grain markets. The minister ordered to launch a campaign to remove the encroachments at the earliest.