Arms dropping case: NIA files chargesheet against five Khalistani terrorists
Mohali : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a special court in Mohali against five Khalistani terrorists, including the chief of proscribed International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), in a case related to smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics via drones from Pakistan, an official said.
A spokesperson of the NIA said the chargesheet was filed against ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, alias Baba, of Moga, who is hiding in Pakistan, and his four arrested associates -- Harmesh Singh, alias Kali, of Kilche village of Ferozepur, Darvesh Singh, alias Shinda, of Bainke Wale Jhugge, Gurmukh Singh of New Hardayal Nagar in Jalandhar and Gagandeep Singh of Guru Nanakpura in Phagwara. All the accused have been charged for indulging in smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives from across the border via drones.
The NIA said the case was initially registered at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur on August 25, 2021, and later re-registered by the agency on November 6, 2021, under various sections of Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted accused had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics from across the border to carry out terror activities in India, the spokesperson said.
The NIA said these illegal consignments were sent by Rode and his associates from Pakistan via drones.
“These consignments were received by the co-accused and further discreetly passed on to other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India,” the spokesperson said.
Incriminating evidence has been found against all the charge-sheeted accused persons, he said. Till now, five accused have been arrested in the case while Rode is absconding, the NIA said.
