Arms smuggling module busted, 1 held in Amritsar

The counter-intelligence here on Sunday claimed to have busted an illegal weapon smuggling module having Pakistan links, arresting a person and seizing seven pistols, four live cartridges (.30 bore) and ₹1,50,000 from his possession. The weapons seized by the police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abhishek Kumar. Among the seized firearms are five .30-bore pistols and two Glock 9mm pistols, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a post on X. He said the action was taken based on a tip-off.

Yadav said Australia-based Jassa, in close collaboration with Pakistan-based smugglers, had been orchestrating smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition through the Pakistan border with the help of his local associates — Jodhbir Singh, aka Jodha, and Abhishek Kumar.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Abhishek and Jodhbir were also involved in hawala transactions, indicating their connection with a broader network engaged in criminal activities, the police said. An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to apprehend other associates and unearth all backward and forward linkages, officials added.