News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army marks I-Day with villagers of LoC

Army marks I-Day with villagers of LoC

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Aug 19, 2023 01:32 AM IST

The echoes of patriotism and unity reverberated through the air as Rustam Battalion of Pir Panjal Brigade organised a remarkable Independence Day celebration at Government School Nambla that overlooks the villages in PoK

On the villages of Line of Control (LoC), the Army, along with civilians, held several programmes to mark the country’s Independence Day. Apart from cultural programmes, the Army also dedicated a bridge and other public utilities on the villages close to the LoC.

HT Image
HT Image

The echoes of patriotism and unity reverberated through the air as Rustam Battalion of Pir Panjal Brigade organised a remarkable Independence Day celebration at Government School Nambla that overlooks the villages in PoK.

Besides the flag hoisting ceremony, a cornerstone of the event commenced with school faculty, students and community members gathered at the school premises, reminding everyone present of the sacrifices and struggles that have shaped India’s journey towards freedom.

“Highlighting the cultural mosaic of India, the school students presented captivating performances that ranged from performances filled with patriotic fervour, folk dance and melodious music . Each performance was a testament to the country’s rich heritage and the unity that binds its diverse cultures,” said an army officer deployed on the LoC.

“ We express our sincere gratitude towards Rustam Battalion for providing all the necessary assistance in organising the Independence Day celebrations at our school,” said principal Mohammad Abbas Dhar.

As a prelude to the celebration, Rustam Battalion took a special initiative of distributing national flags to various schools aimed at fostering patriotism, unity and instil a sense of pride and love for our country among the students.

Rustam Battalion also conducted a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Nand Singh War Memorial to honour sacrifices of our brave soldiers, who selflessly defended the nation’s sovereignty and fought for its freedom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out