Army marks I-Day with villagers of LoC

On the villages of Line of Control (LoC), the Army, along with civilians, held several programmes to mark the country’s Independence Day. Apart from cultural programmes, the Army also dedicated a bridge and other public utilities on the villages close to the LoC. HT Image

The echoes of patriotism and unity reverberated through the air as Rustam Battalion of Pir Panjal Brigade organised a remarkable Independence Day celebration at Government School Nambla that overlooks the villages in PoK.

Besides the flag hoisting ceremony, a cornerstone of the event commenced with school faculty, students and community members gathered at the school premises, reminding everyone present of the sacrifices and struggles that have shaped India’s journey towards freedom.

“Highlighting the cultural mosaic of India, the school students presented captivating performances that ranged from performances filled with patriotic fervour, folk dance and melodious music . Each performance was a testament to the country’s rich heritage and the unity that binds its diverse cultures,” said an army officer deployed on the LoC.

“ We express our sincere gratitude towards Rustam Battalion for providing all the necessary assistance in organising the Independence Day celebrations at our school,” said principal Mohammad Abbas Dhar.

As a prelude to the celebration, Rustam Battalion took a special initiative of distributing national flags to various schools aimed at fostering patriotism, unity and instil a sense of pride and love for our country among the students.

Rustam Battalion also conducted a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Nand Singh War Memorial to honour sacrifices of our brave soldiers, who selflessly defended the nation’s sovereignty and fought for its freedom.