Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch; arms, ammo recovered

The army has foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition besides other war-like stores, said officials on Thursday. The army has foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition besides other war-like stores, said officials on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Defence officials said that the army’s Sarla Battalion foiled the infiltration bid during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and recovered arms, and ammunition besides other materials from the area.

The recoveries included one Ak-74, nine magazines, 468 rounds (mixture of steel core and normal rounds), two 7.62 mm pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds, six grenades, two daggers, two bags, pouches, shovel, wire cutter and puller.

Other recoveries included smartphone, Garmin Etrex, Thauraya solar charger with bag, power bank with charging cables, four batteries, two trousers, shirts, rain caps, hand gloves, socks, swimming goggles, undergarments, masks.

The medicines included four syringes (Inj Sys Pvt Ltd, Gadoon Amazai, Pak), First Aid Bandages, ten IBUPROFIN Tabs (Abbott Lab Pak Ltd Landhi, Karachi), 20 Paracetamol tabs (GSK Ltd, Karachi), four Inj Voren (Asian Continental Pvt Ltd, Karachi Pak), 20 Aceclofanac Tab (SJNG Fazul, Karachi, Pak), four dressings 10×10 cm (Dr S Pharma Industries, Chichawatni, Pak), Betadine bottle, six bandages, a packet of toffees, packets of dry fruits, cellophane tapes, lighters pens and nylon ropes (small).