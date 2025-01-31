Menu Explore
Army foils intrusion bid in Poonch, two terrorists shot dead

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria 
Jan 31, 2025 10:54 AM IST

Troops picked up the movement of the terrorists trying to sneak into Indian territory in the Khari Karmara area, leading to the gunfight.

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists and gunned down two of them along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector on Friday.

Army personnel engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with terrorists following suspicious movement detected along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Army personnel engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with terrorists following suspicious movement detected along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI Photo)

“Terrorist movement was detected on Thursday night at the Line of Control in Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, triggering an intense and heavy firefight. The operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralisation of two terrorists. The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of weapons and war-like stores. Operations continue,” the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps posted on X.

Troops picked up the movement of the terrorists trying to sneak into Indian territory from across the LoC in the Khari Karmara area, leading to the gunfight, officials said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the site that is covered with thick foliage.

