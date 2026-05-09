Army, police rescue 25 stranded tourists from Gulmarg heights

Twenty-five tourists stranded at Sunshine Peak in Gulmarg were successfully rescued in a joint operation by the Baramulla police, the army’s Chinar Warriors, and the Gulmarg Development Authority on Friday. Two of the 25 tourists stranded at Sunshine Peak in Gulmarg after they were successfully rescued in a joint operation by the Baramulla police, the army’s Chinar Warriors, and the Gulmarg Development Authority on Friday.

The group of tourists, which included families and children from various parts of the country, had been ferried to the 14,000-foot peak for a scenic joyride. The emergency began around 2pm on Friday when the private shuttle helicopter developed a technical malfunction after dropping the passengers, leaving it unable to perform the return flights.

As weather conditions rapidly deteriorated with dense cloud cover and extreme cold, the Baramulla district administration activated a coordinated rescue.

While a police team was despatched to Gulmarg Phase-II to prepare for a gruelling foot evacuation through dense forests, the primary rescue was shifted to the air.

Army aviation pilots executed a series of daring manoeuvres, flying repeatedly through poor visibility and unpredictable mountain winds to reach the treacherous, snowbound terrain.

The mission, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, involved three army helicopters making precision landings in narrow zones to extract the group.

By late evening, all 25 tourists were safely returned to the base at 8,500 feet in good health.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah praised the “prompt and well-coordinated” effort, while the administration has since directed a review of safety protocols for private high-altitude flight services to prevent a recurrence.