Army vehicle skids off road in Kulgam; 1 soldier dead, 13 injured

An army soldier was killed and 13 people, including nine army personnel, were injured when their army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday. An army soldier was killed and 13 people, including nine army personnel, were injured when their army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)

The injured, which included four civilians, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said. The accident took place at Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam. The soldiers were on operational duty when their vehicle met with the accident. Officials said the soldiers were from the Rashtriya Rifles battalion based in Kulgam.

“On 25 Oct 24 night, during an operational move in #Kulgam district, a vehicle of #IndianArmy skid and overturned. Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while a few soldiers sustained injuries and were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X. Army however didn’t release the names of soldiers injured in the accident.