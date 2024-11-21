Army’s Northern Command chief lauds Rashtriya Rifles for restoring peace in J&K

Amid a spike in terror attacks this year, Army’s Northern Command chief Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Wednesday emphasised upon Rashtriya Rifles, a counter-insurgency wing of the Indian Army, to continue re-orienting, restructuring and re-configuring as an “agile, lean and mean, technology-enabled force” to deal with prevalent operational challenges and those likely to manifest in the future. The army’s Northern Command chief addressed the 13th Rashtriya Rifles biennial conference at Udhampur. (HT Photo)

Addressing the 13th Rashtriya Rifles biennial conference at Udhampur, Kumar lauded the stellar performance of Rashtriya Rifles in restoring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decades and extolled their contribution to inclusive development and nation-building.

The Lieutenant General exhorted all Rashtriya Rifles commanders on the ground and troops to continue to operate “for the people and with the people” as a counterterrorism force, which is well-embedded in the geography and demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As emissaries of the Indian Army in grassroots contact with the populace, the Rashtriya Rifles are well poised to contribute towards both community and nation building and this larger aim must define all our lines of effort,” he said.

He also congratulated all ranks of Rashtriya Rifles for their steadfast commitment and sacrifice towards successfully prosecuting the counterterrorism effort in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference was attended by Additional Director General Rashtriya Rifles Major General Anupam Bhagi, general officers commanding of the counter-insurgency forces, Rashtriya Rifles formation and battalion commanders besides senior officers from army headquarters and northern command.

This year, 16 security personnel, 10 civilians and three VDGs have died in separate attacks in the Jammu region. Security forces have also gunned down 13 terrorists in the region.

