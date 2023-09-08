News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army’s Rising Star Corps makes 23 ponds in forward areas

Army’s Rising Star Corps makes 23 ponds in forward areas

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 08, 2023 10:34 PM IST

Army’s Rising Star Corps has made 23 ponds in the forward areas as part of Centre’s Amrit Sarovar mission with sole motive to create ponds, thereby raising groundwater table.

At least 23 ponds in forward areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Pathankot were created which will play an important role in increasing the availability of water, both on surface and sub-surface level. (ANI file)
“Rising Star Corps of Western Command has actively contributed towards this national cause. Accordingly, 23 ponds in forward areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Pathankot were created which will play an important role in increasing the availability of water, both on surface and sub-surface level,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

“This will also aid in motivating the masses to strive for water conservation and encourage optimal utilisation of soil excavated from the water bodies to boost infrastructural projects leading towards overall prosperity of masses,” he added.

