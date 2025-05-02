Arora questions Jakhar’s silence on BBMB decision

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday questioned BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar’s silence on the “illegal decision” taken by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release water from the Bhakra Dam for Haryana. The AAP leader asked Jakhar why he has remained silent. (HT File)

In a letter to the BJP leader, Arora called out Jakhar over the BJP-led central government and Haryana government’s continuous exploitation of Punjab’s water rights. “The decision, orchestrated by the Narendra Modi-led central government, is nothing short of daylight robbery and an outright attack on Punjab’s rights,” he alleged.

The AAP leader asked Jakhar why he has remained silent. The youth, intellectuals, and all citizens of Punjab are closely watching your stance. It is time for you to decide —will you stand up for Punjab’s rights or continue to serve BJP’s anti-Punjab agenda?” he questioned, concluding his letter with an appeal to the BJP leader to take a firm stand against the central government’s unjust actions.

Centre betraying Punjab: Cheema

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also accused the BJP-led central government of betraying Punjab and attempting to deprive the state of its rightful share of resources. Accusing BJP leaders of pressuring BBMB to release additional water for Haryana, Cheema reaffirmed the Punjab government’s unwavering stance to protect the state’s water rights. “Our farmers are already battling depleted groundwater levels, and any further diversion of resources will devastate Punjab’s agrarian economy,” he added.