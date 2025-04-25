17 tourists injured during Pahalgam terror attack discharged, 3 remain

Around 17 people, who were injured in the Pahalgam attack have been discharged and some of them have even left for their native places. Currently only three injured are in hospitals, one in Government Medical College Anantnag and two at Army hospital BB Cantonment. A senior health officer on condition of anonymity said that they had strict instructions not to disturb injured tourists or their attendants. (HT representative)

Soon after the attack, 12 injured tourists were shifted to sub district hospital Pahalgam and others were referred to Government Medical hospital, Anantnag, and the Army hospital, Badami Bagh, Cantonment.

Of the 17 injured, three to four patients had serious injuries, however, doctors and officials say they are all now out of danger and they will be discharged soon. “Five injured were brought to our hospital. Four have been discharged and now only one is admitted in the hospital,” a senior officer at Government Medical College, Anantnag said. “The only injured tourist will also be discharged once the patient fully recovers,” he added.

Among the injured, four are from Maharashtra, two each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, one each from Kolkata, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad and Nepal.

A senior health officer on condition of anonymity said that they had strict instructions not to disturb injured tourists or their attendants. “Our priority was their treatment and saving their lives. Now all the injured are out of danger which is very good news.”

Army spokesman also refused to divulge any information about injured tourists admitted at the Army hospital. A senior J&K officer said that most of the injured tourists have left Kashmir along with their families. “We are all happy that they are now again with their families and some have reached their native places.”