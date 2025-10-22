Arrangements in place to check black money use in Tarn Taran bypoll: I-T dept

In compliance with the directives of the Election Commission of India, the investigation directorate of the income tax department has made robust arrangements to prevent the use of black money in the upcoming Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

Saurabh Gupta, joint director of income tax (investigation) and nodal officer for election expenditure monitoring, informed that a control room has been set up at the IT office at Jalandhar for the state of Punjab.

“This control room is equipped with a toll-free number (1800-180-2141) and a WhatsApp number (7380289336) and operates 24 hours a day. People are being encouraged to call on these numbers and provide specific information regarding cash or other valuable items being used to unduly influence the election process,” he said.

He further stated that the identity of callers would be kept strictly confidential.

“Teams of officers and inspectors have been deployed in the district for resolving complaints related to the byelection. Based on the authenticity of the information and after due verification, appropriate legal action will be taken, including seizure of cash or other valuables wherever applicable,” he said.

The officer added that these teams will work in close coordination with the district election officer (DEO)’s control room as well as with other agencies operating at the district level. “Strict vigil is being maintained over individuals, locations, and activities potentially involved in the movement or management of unaccounted cash during the election process,” he said.

Information is also being gathered regarding cash withdrawals exceeding a prescribed limit from bank accounts, and measures are being taken to identify suspicious transactions and initiate appropriate action.

The directorate will also scrutinise the affidavits filed by the candidates declaring their assets and liabilities, and in case any information is found to have been concealed, it will be reported to the Election Commission of India.