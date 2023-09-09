Arrest SHO in Jalandhar brothers’ suicide case: SAD leader Majithia

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the AAP government for “giving time to dismissed SHO inspector Navdeep Singh for getting bail” in the Jalandhar brothers’ suicide case even as the party demanded his immediate arrest and dismissal of other cops involved in the case. Addressing mediapersons here along with the victims’ father, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said orders for Navdeep’s dismissal were issued only after pressure from the victims’ family members, who refused to cremate the body, but till date neither he nor other two cops have been arrested. Majithia urged the government to arrest Navdeep and dismiss other two guilty cops from service. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the AAP government for “giving time to dismissed SHO inspector Navdeep Singh for getting bail” in the Jalandhar brothers’ suicide case even as the party demanded his immediate arrest and dismissal of other cops involved in the case. Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia urged the government to arrest Navdeep and dismiss other two guilty cops from service. (HT File Photo)

3 held for duping, robbing people on dating app

Patiala : The CIA team of the Patiala police have arrested three persons for duping and robbing people through fake profiles on a dating app. A .32 bore pistol and sharp-edged weapons were also recovered from them. SSP Varun Sharma said the accused used to create fake profiles of girls on the dating app. Later, they used to ask men to meet them at some isolated place where they used to rob them. They also filmed obscene videos of the victims and later blackmailed them. The accused were involved in 25 such incidents at Nabha, Malerkotla and Sangrur. They have been identified as Karishan Kumar, 27, Surinder Singh, 25 and Jaspreet Singh ,27, all residents of Rampur village in Sangrur.