Arrest SHO in Jalandhar brothers’ suicide case: SAD leader Majithia
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the AAP government for “giving time to dismissed SHO inspector Navdeep Singh for getting bail” in the Jalandhar brothers’ suicide case even as the party demanded his immediate arrest and dismissal of other cops involved in the case. Addressing mediapersons here along with the victims’ father, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said orders for Navdeep’s dismissal were issued only after pressure from the victims’ family members, who refused to cremate the body, but till date neither he nor other two cops have been arrested. Majithia urged the government to arrest Navdeep and dismiss other two guilty cops from service.
