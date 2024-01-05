close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Articles 370, 35A were obstacles to governance, says Dhankhar

Articles 370, 35A were obstacles to governance, says Dhankhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 05, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Highlighting the affirmative steps being taken by the Union government in the region, Dhankhar said that sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir, who had earlier been denied their rights and benefits, now had greater voice in governance and were witness to a “transformed scenario”

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday lauded the role of the executive, legislature and judiciary in the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, underscoring that these provisions were “obstacles to democratic governance”.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday lauded the role of the executive, legislature and judiciary in the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. (HT File)
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday lauded the role of the executive, legislature and judiciary in the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. (HT File)

“What had been intended as a temporary provision had gone on to become detrimental to the nation”, Dhankhar said while addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony of a biotech start-up expo on “Emerging Startup Trends in North India” in Kathua’s Ghati.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Highlighting the affirmative steps being taken by the Union government in the region, Dhankhar said that sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir, who had earlier been denied their rights and benefits, now had greater voice in governance and were witness to a “transformed scenario”.

“With Article 370 no longer being part of the Constitution, Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream has been translated into reality”, the Vice-President said.

He outlined ”Panchatantra” or five parameters that are fundamental to the growth and progress of any nation- peace and stability, equality of law, transparency and accountability in governance, an ecosystem that favours meritocracy, and empowerment of women.

Abrogation of Article 370 and the enabling initiatives taken by the government in J&K have resulted in “development being completely de-linked from partisan interests”, said Dhankhar.

Recognising that every individual has a right to participate in politics, the Vice-President cautioned that politics must not be allowed to become a deterrent to progress.

Expressing his appreciation for the nation’s progress in the domain of biotechnology, the Vice-President made special mention of India’s position as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, having a greater number of unicorns than China.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out