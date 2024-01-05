Articles 370, 35A were obstacles to governance, says Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday lauded the role of the executive, legislature and judiciary in the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, underscoring that these provisions were “obstacles to democratic governance”. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday lauded the role of the executive, legislature and judiciary in the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. (HT File)

“What had been intended as a temporary provision had gone on to become detrimental to the nation”, Dhankhar said while addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony of a biotech start-up expo on “Emerging Startup Trends in North India” in Kathua’s Ghati.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Highlighting the affirmative steps being taken by the Union government in the region, Dhankhar said that sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir, who had earlier been denied their rights and benefits, now had greater voice in governance and were witness to a “transformed scenario”.

“With Article 370 no longer being part of the Constitution, Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream has been translated into reality”, the Vice-President said.

He outlined ”Panchatantra” or five parameters that are fundamental to the growth and progress of any nation- peace and stability, equality of law, transparency and accountability in governance, an ecosystem that favours meritocracy, and empowerment of women.

Abrogation of Article 370 and the enabling initiatives taken by the government in J&K have resulted in “development being completely de-linked from partisan interests”, said Dhankhar.

Recognising that every individual has a right to participate in politics, the Vice-President cautioned that politics must not be allowed to become a deterrent to progress.

Expressing his appreciation for the nation’s progress in the domain of biotechnology, the Vice-President made special mention of India’s position as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, having a greater number of unicorns than China.