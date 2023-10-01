Arun Kumar slated to be next chief of Chandigarh right to service panel
Arun Kumar, a retired 1989-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, is slated to be the next chief commissioner of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission.
According to sources, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved Kumar’s name for the position.
Kumar, a former Director General Civil Aviation, had previously also served as the Chandigarh deputy commissioner.
Earlier, in August, the UT administrator had recommended the name of retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Anu Jagmohan Singh for the post.
The commissioner’s post has been vacant since March 21 this year, after KK Jindal’s retirement, following which the charge was given to UT adviser Dharam Pal, who will be retiring on October 31, 2023. Including Dharam Pal, a total of seven people had applied for the post.
