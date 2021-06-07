As 2nd wave wanes, 3 more succumb to virus, 203 test +ve in Ludhiana

As the deadlier second wave of the coronavirus ebbs, the district on Sunday recorded three deaths and 203 fresh cases.

The last time Ludhiana recorded single-day cases below 203 was March 14, when 197 people were found positive, while an equivalent number of new deaths had last been recorded on April 13. Active cases in Punjab’s industrial hub have also dropped to 2,619. The figure had last been in the ballpark on March 26 when the district had 2,568 active cases.

So far, Ludhiana has recorded 85,454 Covid cases, while the death toll stands at 2,029. The victims included two men — a 60-year-old of Mundian Kalan and a 55-year-old of Prem Nagar— and a 56-year-old woman of Urban Estate. The district’s fatality rate is 2.4%, while the recovery rate has shot up to 94.56%. At present, 32 patients are on ventilator support in the city.

Special vax camp: Differently abled, transgenders get the jab

A special vaccination camp was organised for differently abled persons and the transgender community at Hero DMC Heart Institute here on Sunday.

The non governmental organisation, City Needs, had organised the camp, while Sachit Jain of Vardhman Special Steels and Prem Gupta, secretary, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) had donated the vaccine.

Core committee member SB Pandhi said 65 differently abled and around 10 transgenders had received the first jab. “These segments of society were being neglected, so we decided to hold the camp with the help of the NGO and social activists. We plan to vaccinate at least 500 differently abled persons. They will also be provided the second dose.”

Gift vaccines on anniversaries, birthdays: DC

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma thanked industrialists for organising the vaccine “langar” and urged people to gift vaccines on birthdays and anniversaries. “Sponsoring vaccines for the needy will be real service to mankind,” said Sharma.

Gupta said they had vaccinated at least 75,000 people at DMCH and plan to vaccinate around 1 lakh more people over the next month.

After getting the shot, transgender and social activist Mohini Mahant encouraged other members of the community to avail the benefit of free vaccination.