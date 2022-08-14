As Covid cases surge, Punjab makes face masks mandatory again

Almost five months after removing Covid curbs from the state, the Punjab government on Saturday made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places again.

The advisory was issued by the state home affairs and justice department to all divisional, deputy commissioners, zonal inspector general of police, commissioners of police and civil surgeons in the state.

“It has been observed that many people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, specially wearing of masks, according to the advisory. Further, the number of Covid positive cases, positivity rate and hospitalisation are showing an upward trend,” it said. The advisory says wearing of masks shall be ensured in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places for the prevention of further spread of the virus well-being of every individual.

“Those due for the second dose and precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine must take them at the earliest,” reads the advisory.

Punjab had withdrawn all restrictions, including compulsory wearing of masks, on March 15 this year after sharp dip in fresh cases.

Like other parts of the country, Punjab has witnessed a surge in cases of Covid-19 as well, and on Saturday, the state registered 274 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.16%.

In the past two weeks, the state has continuously registered over 400 cases a day.

On Saturday, Mohali registered the maximum, 59, cases with a positivity rate of 15.23% followed by 32 cases in Bathinda where the positivity rate was registered at 9.22%.

At present, 98 persons in Punjab are on oxygen support, of which 26 are critical.