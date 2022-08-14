As Covid cases surge, Punjab makes face masks mandatory again
Almost five months after removing Covid curbs from the state, the Punjab government on Saturday made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places again.
The advisory was issued by the state home affairs and justice department to all divisional, deputy commissioners, zonal inspector general of police, commissioners of police and civil surgeons in the state.
“It has been observed that many people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, specially wearing of masks, according to the advisory. Further, the number of Covid positive cases, positivity rate and hospitalisation are showing an upward trend,” it said. The advisory says wearing of masks shall be ensured in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places for the prevention of further spread of the virus well-being of every individual.
“Those due for the second dose and precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine must take them at the earliest,” reads the advisory.
Punjab had withdrawn all restrictions, including compulsory wearing of masks, on March 15 this year after sharp dip in fresh cases.
Like other parts of the country, Punjab has witnessed a surge in cases of Covid-19 as well, and on Saturday, the state registered 274 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.16%.
In the past two weeks, the state has continuously registered over 400 cases a day.
On Saturday, Mohali registered the maximum, 59, cases with a positivity rate of 15.23% followed by 32 cases in Bathinda where the positivity rate was registered at 9.22%.
At present, 98 persons in Punjab are on oxygen support, of which 26 are critical.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
