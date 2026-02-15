As exams come calling, Chandigarh admn rolls out helplines for students

With the Class 10 and 12 board examinations set to commence on February 17, anxiety among students is palpable across the city. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations are set to commence on February 17. (Shutterstock)

For some, the worry centres on unfinished revisions; for others, it is about managing time effectively, attempting the paper strategically or simply staying calm and composed inside the examination hall.

Acknowledging the growing pressure, the UT education department has stepped in with dedicated exam helplines for the city’s 96 government schools — roping in 18 lecturers, TGTs and counsellors from various government schools to guide students through the most stressful stretch of the academic year.

The initiative aims to guide students through last-minute doubts, exam strategy concerns and stress management, offering both academic support and emotional reassurance.

The helplines will be operational till April 10, 2026, between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. The list of counsellors, with their phone numbers, have been circulated among the 54 Government High Schools and 42 Government Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) in Chandigarh, with directions to display it on their premises for easy access.

Overall, nearly 18,000 students are expected to appear for the Class 10 examinations, while around 20,000 students will be taking the Class 12 board exams from both government and private schools.

Neeraj Sharma, an English lecturer at GMSSS-18, who is among the counsellors on board, said, “Most students want to know how to manage time during the exam and how to deal with stress.”

Some have even asked for notes in subjects beyond English. “In such cases, I connect them with the respective TGTs for accurate guidance,” she added.

Science, this year, is a particular source of confusion. Jasjit Kaur, TGT (Science) at GMSSS-37-B, who is also offering guidance, said many students were unsure about how to attempt the paper under the revised pattern. “The exam will now be classified into biology, chemistry and physics, unlike previous years. We are helping them understand how to structure answers accordingly,” she said.

The anxiety, she noted, can peak close to the exam. “A student recently called me explaining how he wanted to score above 90% but felt unprepared,” she recalled.

Beyond subject queries, counsellors are fielding emotional distress. Monika Sharma, counsellor at GGMSSS-20-B, said she had received nearly 50 calls and messages in recent weeks. “Students say they feel anxious, overwhelmed and unable to focus,” she said.

Her advice is practical — practise sample papers, and use memory tools like mnemonics and abbreviations.

“Most importantly, see the exam as a celebration of your preparation rather than a burden,” she said. Recalling an incident from last year when a student suffered a panic attack before her exam and was taken to GMCH 32, Sharma emphasised early intervention.

Dr Adarsh Kohli, a former professor of clinical psychology at PGIMER’s department of psychiatry, said students should follow an organised daily plan and tackle difficult chapters first. “Revise by writing and speaking key points. Practise deep breathing and avoid overthinking to build confidence. Remain positive and calm,” she said, adding that steady parental support also made a huge difference.

Two board exams for Class 10: CBSE clarifies

Last year, CBSE had announced that from 2026, Class 10 students will be allowed to take board exams on up to two occasions during any given school year, one main examination and one for improvement, if desired.

CBSE has now clarified that the first Class 10 board exam will be compulsory while the second will function only as a limited improvement or compartment opportunity, not as a replacement.

Further, students can opt for improvement in maximum of three subjects. Those absent in three or more subjects will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category.