Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
As new MPs take oath, Kashmir leaders call for jailed Engineer Rashid’s release

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 25, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Omar Abdullah and Altaf Bukhari sought Engineer Rashid’s release so that he can represent the people of Baramulla and Kashmir in the Parliament

As the new Parliamentarians took oath, the call for the MP-elect from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, who is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of UA(P)A gained momentum as top leaders sought his release.

The MP-elect from Kashmir’s Baramulla seat Engineer Rashid (HT File)
The MP-elect from Kashmir's Baramulla seat Engineer Rashid (HT File)

Abdul Rashid Sheikh was elected from Baramulla after he defeated National Conference vice-president and former CM Omar Abdullah by a margin of 2.4 lakh votes.

While congratulating the new MPs, Abdullah sought Rashid’s release so that he can represent the people of Baramulla and Kashmir in the Parliament.

“I congratulate all the members of Parliament who are taking their oaths today… It is important to acknowledge that while the people of North Kashmir have elected Engineer Rashid, he should be given the opportunity to take his oath and represent his constituents. It is equally important to recognize the injustice faced by those imprisoned, who are unable or unwilling to participate in elections…” the NC vice-president wrote on X.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said an Aam Aadmi Party MP was released from jail and allowed to take oath earlier this year and the same yardstick should be applied for Rashid.

“Why the disparity in treatment of two public representatives? Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh was released earlier this year to take oath as Rajya Sabha member and #ErRashid, despite getting a huge public mandate, isn’t being given any relief so far to take the oath as Member Parliament. When will this step-motherly treatment to Kashmiris be over and New Delhi...” he wrote on X while sharing a picture of jailed leader.

Rashid, whose campaign was led by his sons, received 4.72 lakh votes while Omar got 2.68 lakh votes and People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone came third with 1.73 lakh votes. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail facing a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case since 2019.

