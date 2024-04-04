As procurement begins, Karnal institute issues advisory for farmers

As the governments in Punjab and Haryana begins wheat procurement as part of the rabi marketing season from April 1, the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, on Tuesday issued an advisory for farmers to stop irrigation in the crop at least 10 days before harvesting. As the governments in Punjab and Haryana begins wheat procurement as part of the rabi marketing season from April 1, the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, on Tuesday issued an advisory for farmers to stop irrigation in the crop at least 10 days before harvesting. (HT File)

In the fortnightly advisory, director Gyanendra Singh has asked the farmers from north-east and north-west region to apply light irrigation as per the requirement of crop to ensure that proper soil moisture is maintained for maturity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Based on the inputs from IMD forthcoming fortnight that has predicted a fresh western disturbance to affect western Himalayan region from Friday, the central institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has asked the farmers in the hill zone to keep eye on yellow rust or brown rust.

“In such cases, the farmers should spray Propiconazole 25EC. One ml of chemical should be mixed in one litre water and thus 200 ml of fungicide mixed with 200 L of water should be sprayed in one acre of wheat crop,” it reads.

As per the IMD’s evening bulletin on Wednesday, there is a rise of 2.5°C in average maximum temperature in Haryana and 2.6°C in Punjab with Narnaul recording 38 °C and Patiala at 35.3 °C, respectively.

The IIWBR’s advisory said, “In case maximum temperature goes beyond 37°C, farmers can spray- 0.2% Muriate of potash (dissolve 400g of MOP in 200 lit of water per acre) or 2% KNO3 (4.0Kg in 200 litres of water per acre) at post anthesis stage of wheat to avoid desiccation of crop and also to mitigate heat stress.”