As supply improves, vegetables become cheaper in Chandigarh

With supply stabilising weeks after heavy rain in the region in January, prices of vegetables at city’s apni mandis have started reducing.

Between the past two weeks, the price of cauliflower has halved, going down from ₹50 per kg to ₹25 per kg, while tomato is also cheaper by ₹10, as locally grown produce has started entering the market.

According to Punjab Mandi Board supervisor Harpreet Singh, change in cauliflower prices affects the rates of other vegetables as well. “When cauliflower becomes expensive, other vegetables become more sought-after, leading to a rise in their price we well. Similarly, a drop in its cost leads to other vegetables also becoming cheaper,” he added.

“Peas have also become cheaper by ₹10 per kg, as this time, its yield is higher than previous years. Further reduction in prices is also on the cards,” Singh added.

Chilli, capsicum more expensive due to shortage

While vegetables like cauliflower and tomato have become cheaper, those being brought to the city from farther areas due to low supply locally have gotten more expensive.

The price of green chilli has almost doubled in the past two weeks. Speaking about this, Singh said, “There is a shortage of green chilli’s supply from Himachal Pradesh. So, it is being brought in from West Bengal and higher transportation costs have contributed to increase in its prices.”

Similarly, the price of capsicum has also increased by ₹10. Singh said these rates will see a dip once the weather gets warmer locally.

Meanwhile, staple vegetables like onions and potatoes continue to be available for ₹40 and ₹15 per kg, respectively.