As supply improves, vegetables become cheaper in Chandigarh
With supply stabilising weeks after heavy rain in the region in January, prices of vegetables at city’s apni mandis have started reducing.
Between the past two weeks, the price of cauliflower has halved, going down from ₹50 per kg to ₹25 per kg, while tomato is also cheaper by ₹10, as locally grown produce has started entering the market.
According to Punjab Mandi Board supervisor Harpreet Singh, change in cauliflower prices affects the rates of other vegetables as well. “When cauliflower becomes expensive, other vegetables become more sought-after, leading to a rise in their price we well. Similarly, a drop in its cost leads to other vegetables also becoming cheaper,” he added.
“Peas have also become cheaper by ₹10 per kg, as this time, its yield is higher than previous years. Further reduction in prices is also on the cards,” Singh added.
Chilli, capsicum more expensive due to shortage
While vegetables like cauliflower and tomato have become cheaper, those being brought to the city from farther areas due to low supply locally have gotten more expensive.
The price of green chilli has almost doubled in the past two weeks. Speaking about this, Singh said, “There is a shortage of green chilli’s supply from Himachal Pradesh. So, it is being brought in from West Bengal and higher transportation costs have contributed to increase in its prices.”
Similarly, the price of capsicum has also increased by ₹10. Singh said these rates will see a dip once the weather gets warmer locally.
Meanwhile, staple vegetables like onions and potatoes continue to be available for ₹40 and ₹15 per kg, respectively.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.