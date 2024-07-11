ASI demanded 40k as bribe for tweaking medical report in accused’s favour: CBI Report

Two days after an ASI with Chandigarh Police ended his life following a sting operation by CBI at the Sector-26 police station over bribery allegations, the verification report filed by the probe agency revealed how the ASI offered to dilute the case to help two attempt to murder accused. However, following the ASI’s demise, CBI has moved file for cancellation of the FIR. Another ASI, Satish, rounded up after the ASI had fled the police station before the CBI raid on Tuesday, was let off the same day after questioning. (HT)

As per CBI, the ASI promised the accused’s kin to get a favourable medical report from doctor to declare the injury of the opposite party as normal to facilitate their bail.

On July 8, one of the accused’s sister Momina had approached CBI, alleging the ASI had called her to meet him and demanded ₹20,000 to pay the doctor for the favourable report and another ₹20,000 as bribe for himself.

The accused, Bhura, along with an accomplice, Gajender, was arrested on March 28 for stabbing a victim in the chest.

After receiving the complaint, CBI set up a detailed plan, involving covert recording devices, including a DVR and a spy camera.

At 2.40 pm on July 8, the CBI team, with Momina, her sister Pooja, Sonia (wife of Gajender), Mustak Ali (Momina’s brother-in-law) and a CBI constable, proceeded to the Sector-26 police station. The recording devices were placed on Pooja and Mustak Ali to capture the conversation with the ASI.

Upon arrival at the police station, the cop asked some members to wait outside while he spoke to Pooja and Sonia.

During the interaction, the ASI reiterated his demand for a bribe. He initially asked for ₹40,000 but agreed to reduce the amount to ₹30,000 on Pooja and Sonia’s request.

He specified that Pooja should arrange ₹20,000 and Sonia ₹10,000, and return the next day with the money. The ASI assured them that with the bribe, he could persuade the doctor to produce a favourable medical report, which would weaken the case against Bhura and Gajender, and help secure their bail.

Pooja and Sonia rejoined Momina and Mustak Ali outside the police station around 3.15 pm. The recording devices were then switched off and collected by the CBI officer.

Upon returning to the CBI office, the officer reviewed the recorded conversation, confirming that the ASI had demanded and agreed to accept the bribe to manipulate the medical report and secure bail for the accused.

Based on the verification report, the CBI had recommended registering a regular case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

