Chandigarh: ASI ends life after CBI’s sting operation over bribery allegations

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Chandigarh Police ended his life following a sting operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the Sector-26 police station over bribery allegations. The cop was discovered unconscious in a parked car on the Sector 41/42 dividing road in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The cop was discovered unconscious in a parked car on the Sector 41/42 dividing road. After receiving information at 6.15 pm, police rushed the cop to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared dead. It was determined that the ASI had consumed a poisonous substance.

CBI had conducted a sting operation at the police station after receiving a complaint from an accused’s sister who was coerced into paying ₹20,000 to dilute charges in an attempt to murder case.

The accused, along with an accomplice, was arrested on March 28 for stabbing a victim in the chest. Relevants sections of the Arms Act were also slapped.

Upon sensing the trap, the ASI fled the office, located on the first floor of the Sector 26 police station. It was revealed that the cop had instructed another ASI, Satish, to hold the bribe amount in custody from the station’s maalkhana (storehouse). Satish was detained for questioning, but not formally charged in the case. He was released later.