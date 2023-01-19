ASI dies after falling into open drain in Mohali’s Kurali

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Kurali police station died after falling into an open drain near Kachi Mandi, Kurali, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Identified as Satbir Singh, 49, the ASI was a resident of Zirakpur.

According to police, Singh was on night duty on Tuesday, when he left for a dhaba in his personal Hyundai i20 to have tea. On the way, the right front tyre of his car got stuck in a pit along an open drain.

“Since it was dark, the ASI didn’t notice that there was no ground outside his car door and as he stepped out of the car, he fell directly into the open drain. A passer-by noticed him around 6 am and informed the police. But he was dead by the time help arrived. The car’s ignition was still on, with the driver’s door open and the ASI’s uniform cap inside,” said head constable Jagdip Singh.

The body was moved to the Kharar civil hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death and if the deceased was inebriated.

According to police, the ASI had requested for night duty due to his father’s ill health. He used to regularly visit the said dhaba for tea.