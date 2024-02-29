 ASI held for accepting ₹6 lakh bribe in Amritsar - Hindustan Times
ASI held for accepting 6 lakh bribe in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 29, 2024 09:36 AM IST

An assistant sub-inspector was arrested for accepting a 6-lakh bribe for a clean chit a murder inquiry, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, ASI Raj Kumar, was in-charge of the Kot Khalsa police post. A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that the complainant, Amanchain Singh of New Udham Singh Nagar, Amritsar, had lodged an online complaint against the accused ASI on the Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line. The complainant alleged that the ASI had taken 6 lakh from him in return of giving him and his four relatives a clean chit in a murder case registered at the Division-B Police Station in Amritsar.

The spokesperson said that a probe into the allegations revealed that the police officer had indeed accepted a bribe from the complainant. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station in the Amritsar range. The accused will be produced in the court on Thursday.

Follow Us On