ASI held for accepting 6 lakh bribe in Amritsar

An assistant sub-inspector was arrested for accepting a ₹6-lakh bribe for a clean chit a murder inquiry, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, ASI Raj Kumar, was in-charge of the Kot Khalsa police post. A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that the complainant, Amanchain Singh of New Udham Singh Nagar, Amritsar, had lodged an online complaint against the accused ASI on the Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line. The complainant alleged that the ASI had taken ₹6 lakh from him in return of giving him and his four relatives a clean chit in a murder case registered at the Division-B Police Station in Amritsar.

The spokesperson said that a probe into the allegations revealed that the police officer had indeed accepted a bribe from the complainant. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station in the Amritsar range. The accused will be produced in the court on Thursday.