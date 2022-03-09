ASI held for taking bribe in Yamunanagar

The state vigilance bureau arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Buria police station of Yamunanagar red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a local, officials said on Tuesday.

Inspector Mandeep Singh of the bureau said that the cop, Anil Kumar, had sought ₹20,000 from the complainant for reaching a compromise in a case related to domestic violence filed against him, in which half of the amount was paid earlier.

The cop was held while accepting ₹10,000 at the station Monday night.