ASI held for taking bribe in Yamunanagar

Inspector Mandeep Singh of the bureau said that the cop, Anil Kumar, had sought 20,000 from the complainant for reaching a compromise in a case related to domestic violence filed against him, in which half of the amount was paid earlier.
Published on Mar 09, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The state vigilance bureau arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Buria police station of Yamunanagar red-handed while accepting a bribe of 10,000 from a local, officials said on Tuesday.

Inspector Mandeep Singh of the bureau said that the cop, Anil Kumar, had sought 20,000 from the complainant for reaching a compromise in a case related to domestic violence filed against him, in which half of the amount was paid earlier.

The cop was held while accepting 10,000 at the station Monday night.

