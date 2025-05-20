ASI killed in high-speed car collision in Panchkula

A speeding car snuffed out the life of an assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana Police after ramming into his four-wheeler on the dividing road of Sectors 26 and 27 on Sunday night. Victim’s car flipped multiple times before hitting roadside berm near Sector 26 in Panchkula. The driver of other car fled the scene. (HT)

The victim, identified as Anil Kumar, 44, was posted at the police lines in Panchkula and resided with his family, originally hailing from Sirsa, in Sector 27.

According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of his son, Aneesh, he was walking near a local hospital after having dinner in Sector 27.

Around 10.10 pm, he saw a car being driven at high speed and negligently from NH-7 towards the Sector 26/27 dividing road. This speeding vehicle collided with another car that was crossing from the Sector 26 cut to enter Sector 27.

The impact of the collision caused the second car (driven by the ASI) to lose control and flip multiple times, before hitting the roadside berm.

As people began to gather, the other vehicle, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, fled the scene.

Aneesh, upon closer inspection of the overturned car, recognised it as his father’s vehicle. ASI Kumar was freed from the mangled vehicle and rushed to a private hospital in Sector 26. But he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning during treatment.

The Chandimandir police identified the absconding car driver as Ashok Kumar from Karnal. He was booked under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way) and 324 (4) (acts of mischief that cause wrongful loss or damage to individuals or the public) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police faced difficulties in removing the damaged vehicles from the accident site due to their sensor-based systems becoming jammed.

HRTC driver crossing road outside ISBT-43 hit by bus, dies

In another tragic accident, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation driver was killed after being run over by a speeding bus outside the Sector 43 bus stand late Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Vailiram, a native of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

According to police, the accident occurred between 1.30 am and 2 am, when the victim had parked his HRTC Sundarnagar depot bus—running on the Delhi-Mandi route—inside the Sector-43 ISBT. He was walking towards the petrol pump across the road to get distilled water for the bus battery, when he was hit by a fast-moving bus on the main road.

The impact knocked him to the ground, after which the bus allegedly ran over him without stopping. The bus driver fled the scene. Passers-by transported Vailiram to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case was registered against the unidentified bus driver at the Sector-36 police station. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify the vehicle and the accused driver.

Man killed in bike-scooter crash in Dera Bassi

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a scooter on Mubarakpur Road in Dera Bassi on Sunday late evening. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established, and the body has been placed in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Dera Bassi.

According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling from Dera Bassi towards Mubarakpur on Sunday evening. As he approached the area near DAV School, he collided with a Honda Activa scooter coming from the opposite direction. Such was the impact of the collision that the rider was thrown off the motorcycle, and his head struck the road with force. He was rushed to the civil hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Two individuals were reportedly riding the scooter, both of whom fled the scene after the accident.

Dera Bassi SHO inspector Sumit Mor stated that further action will be taken once the identity of the deceased was confirmed.