ASI shot at while resisting robbery bid in Amritsar village
An assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab police was shot in the leg while resisting a robbery attempt by two unknown men in Talwandi Khuman village of Amritsar district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday when ASI Satnam Singh (52) of Bathu Chahk village in Amritsar was waiting for his wife at a bus stop in Talwandi Khuman village and two bike-borne men stopped near him on the pretext of asking a location.
“The pillion rider pointed a pistol towards me and asked me to give them my purse. I resisted their attempt and a scuffle broke out. One of the accused pushed me and I fell on the ground while the another accused fired at me. The bullet hit my left leg,” the ASI, who is posted in the Amritsar-rural district and was not in uniform at the time of the incident, said.
He said that the accused fled from the spot and his wife rushed him to the hospital.
ASI Jasbir Singh of Kathunangal police station, who is investigating the case, said they have registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against two unidentified persons.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics