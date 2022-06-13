Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI shot at while resisting robbery bid in Amritsar village
ASI shot at while resisting robbery bid in Amritsar village

The ASI was waiting at a bus stop for his wife when two unidentified men stopped near him in Talwandi Khuman in Amritsar on the pretext of asking a location
Published on Jun 13, 2022 06:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

An assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab police was shot in the leg while resisting a robbery attempt by two unknown men in Talwandi Khuman village of Amritsar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when ASI Satnam Singh (52) of Bathu Chahk village in Amritsar was waiting for his wife at a bus stop in Talwandi Khuman village and two bike-borne men stopped near him on the pretext of asking a location.

“The pillion rider pointed a pistol towards me and asked me to give them my purse. I resisted their attempt and a scuffle broke out. One of the accused pushed me and I fell on the ground while the another accused fired at me. The bullet hit my left leg,” the ASI, who is posted in the Amritsar-rural district and was not in uniform at the time of the incident, said.

He said that the accused fled from the spot and his wife rushed him to the hospital.

ASI Jasbir Singh of Kathunangal police station, who is investigating the case, said they have registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against two unidentified persons.

Monday, June 13, 2022
