ASI shot dead in Karnal

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Haryana Police was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne men during late hours of Tuesday, said police. Several police teams were rushed to the spot and he was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. (iStock)

He was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 40, and was posted with the State Crime Branch in Yamunanagar, Deputy superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said.

He further said that the incident happened when the cop was going back to his home in Kutail village. Two shots hit him including one on head and Kumar died on the spot, officials said.

Several police teams were rushed to the spot and he was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The DSP said that the body has been kept at the morgue of KCGMC and an autopsy will be done on Wednesday.

.