ASI ‘suicide’ case: Villagers form panel to hold talks with Haryana govt

The residents of Julana village on Sunday formed an eleven-member committee to hold talks with the Haryana government over not fulfilling promises made to the family of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, who was found dead with a gunshot wound on October 14 in Ladhot village, Rohtak.

Lathar had left behind a purported suicide note and a six-minute video accusing late Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar of corruption. On his wife’s complaint, the police have booked four persons, Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Rattan, EASI Sushil Kumar, and a Rohtak-based cop Sunil, on charges of abetment to suicide and other related offence at Rohtak Sadar police station.

Lathar’s cousin Sanjay Deswal said that an 11-member committee of Julana residents was formed to hold talks with the state government over the undue promises made to the deceased cop’s family.

“Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had assured the family that the government would provide a job to Sandeep’s wife according to her qualification besides bearing the educational expenses of his children but the promise is yet to be fulfilled. Haryana Police had started a fund-raising initiative to help the family but they are yet to receive the money. I informed the committee that chief minister Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers made the same assurances but nothing was done,” he said.

He further said that the committee members will meet the chief minister and government officials in this regard.

A day earlier Santosh Devi, wife of the deceased, expressed disappointment over the police probe in the suicide case of her husband and accused the state government of not fulfilling promises it made to her family.

“The CM assured our family of giving me a job as per my qualification and bearing the educational expenses of my three kids but nothing was done by the government. The police investigation is slow in my husband’s case and the officials are sharing nothing about the case. In the extortion case, police failed to submit chargesheet against EASI Sushil Kumar, subsequently he became eligible for default bail. The police should speed up its investigation,” she added.