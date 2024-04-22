Assault on SMO: PCMS association calls off strike after health minister’s assurance

The Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) Association on Sunday called off their April 22 strike to protest against assault on Sunil Bhagat, senior medical officer (SMO), posted at ESI Hospital, Hoshiarpur. The Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) Association on Sunday called off their April 22 strike to protest against assault on Sunil Bhagat, senior medical officer (SMO), posted at ESI Hospital, Hoshiarpur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The decision comes after health minister Dr Balbir Singh assured them that steps would be taken to ensure that no such incident happens in future and a mechanism would be framed for prompt action.

The association will now take out a solidarity march on Monday morning at all public health institutions in the state and do a press conference in Hoshiarpur at 10 am.

“In view of adequate steps taken by the government and concrete assurances given to the PCMSA, it has been unanimously decided that the earlier programme regarding strike at all PHIs on 22/04/2024 is being modified to a solidarity march/ gate rally from 8am to 10am on 22/04/2024 at all PHIs in the state along with a state-level press conference by the PCMSA in Hoshiarpur at 10am,” read the PCMSA release

According to the release, the minister assured that all district hospitals will get security via both a police chowki and outsourced staff, and the sub-divisional hospitals and the community health centres via outsourced staff to provide a safe and conducive work environment for the medical staff.

In case of any such untoward incidents, in future, the institution head will be responsible for the registration of the institutional first information report, it added.

A district-level grievance redressal system/mechanism headed by the civil surgeon would be set up to address such incidents.

The discussion also emphasised that as per the code of ethics, no videography is allowed to be done on the hospital premises.

It also mentioned that ⁠600 plus medical officers (regular) and 1200 plus paramedical posts will be filled by July-August.

Senior medical officer Dr Sunil Bhagat from ESI Hospital Hoshiarpur was allegedly pushed by a patient’s attendant who had created a ruckus in the hospital over some issue. The accused had reportedly gone to the hospital on Thursday to get his mother’s medical report where he argued with a staff member. He went to report the matter to senior officials and started making a video, which annoyed the health staff. In the ensuing scuffle, he pushed SMO Dr Sunil Bhagat to the ground. The SMO fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby private hospital but when he did not regain consciousness, he was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. Dr Bhagat’s condition is still stated to be critical.