Assaulted by husband for bearing two girls, woman suffers miscarriage in Ludhiana

A woman suffers miscarriage after allegedly being assaulted by her husband for bearing two girls. According to the woman, the husband also suspected her of infidelity. Following the complaint of Chhindarpal Kaur, Samrala police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Jaswant Singh of Pawat village, Samrala, who is an ex-armyman. (HT File Photo)

Kaur said they got married on October 15, 2008. She has two daughters aged 14 and 8 years, respectively. She added her husband used to assault her for bearing two daughters and also started suspecting her of infidelity.

She alleged on July 7, 2023, the accused had beaten her blue and black. He kicked her in the stomach when she was pregnant for three months. After the assault, she suffered a miscarriage. She was living in her maternal house since July 7, 2023.

Earlier in May 2023 also, the accused had assaulted her and she filed a complaint against him. After he apologised, she withdrew the complaint, Kaur added.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the woman had filed a complaint on August 8, 2023. Following investigation, an FIR was lodged under Sections 313 (causing miscarriage), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.