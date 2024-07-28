Assessment trials for six sports events to start from Monday

Ludhiana Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) assessment trials are going to be organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at SAI training centre, adjoining multipurpose hall in Ludhiana, from July 29 to August 2, with an aim to identify sports talent in the age group of nine to 18 years. Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) assessment trials are going to be organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at SAI training centre, adjoining multipurpose hall in Ludhiana, from July 29 to August 2, with an aim to identify sports talent in the age group of nine to 18 years. (HT File)

The trials will be conducted for six sports events including football, volleyball, athletics, kabaddi, kho kho and wrestling.

Opening ceremony of this assessment drive will be conducted at multipurpose hall on Monday and deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney will be the chief guest on the ocassion.

SAI RC Chandigarh deputy director Sangeeta Sheoran, district sports officer Rupinder Singh and SAI training centre Ludhiana in-charge Rakesh Kumar Solanki will also be present on the occasion.