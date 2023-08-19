ASI suspended for taking bribe nabbed by vigilance

Over two-and-a-half months after being booked on graft charges, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was on Saturday arrested by the vigilance bureau. The accused in the custody of the vigilance bureau in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

A case under Sections 7 (B), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged against the ASI at Sudhar Police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,500 from a three-wheeler driver for releasing an auto which was impounded.

The anticipatory bail of the ASI was dismissed by the court earlier this week. He was suspended in June by senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains. The ASI is absconding since then.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of auto driver Pritpal Singh of Halwara. The complainant had claimed that he had a video of the ASI accepting the bribe from him and other evidence against him.

Spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said that according to the complainant, he had sold his auto-rickshaw to a man Amrit of Sudhar around two years ago. The buyer had issued him a cheque of ₹50,000 which was dishonoured by the bank for insufficient funds in his account.

After realising that he has been duped, Pritpal lodged a complaint with the Sudhar police. He said that in June, he found his auto-rickshaw plying on the streets in Halwara. He stopped the auto-rickshaw driver and found that the buyer of his auto had further sold the vehicle.

He along with the auto driver and the vehicle reached Sudhar police station and met ASI Gurmeet, who demanded ₹2,500 as bribe for helping him in getting the possession of the vehicle. He said that he had paid the amount to the ASI. Later, the ASI demanded ₹2,500 more.

Pritpal discussed the matter with a social worker who then planned the sting operation and held the ASI red-handed. After the matter reached senior officials of the Ludhiana Rural police, the SSP suspended the ASI and ordered a probe in the matter.

The vigilance bureau will produce the accused before the court on Sunday.