At 2°C, Narnaul coldest in Haryana

Ballowal Saunkhri in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district recorded zero degree Celsius, according to a report of the meteorological department here.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places in Punjab and Haryana and minimum temperatures at several places in the two states were recorded at two to four degrees below normal levels.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under severe cold conditions recording a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees below normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low 4.1 degrees Celsius while Patiala and Ludhiana’s minimum temperatures were 3.4 and 2.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperatures of 6.2, 4.2, 4 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place as it reeled at 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in Ambala, Hisar and Karnal were recorded at 4.4, 3.9 and 4 degrees Celsius. Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 5, 3.4 and 6 degrees Celsius.