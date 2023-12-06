At -2°C, Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar recorded seasons coldest night with temperature dropping to minus 2°C, as the cold wave gripped entire the valley. HT Image

Tourist resort of Pahalgam was the coldest place in Kashmir and the resort witnessed coldest night of this winter as temperature dropped to minus 5.1 °C. Shopian in south Kashmir recorded minus 5°C.

MeT office has predicted further drop in the night temperature in coming few days.

Tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg with minus 5.1°C and - 3.3°C were the coldest places in Kashmir. The MeT office in daily bulletin said Srinagar registered -2 °C on Monday night. Jammu recorded a minimum of 9°C previous night. Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 10 °C.

MeT office has predicted cold nights for next four to five days, the officers said that fresh Western Disturbance could hit J&K next week, which could bring rain and snow in the region.