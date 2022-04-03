At 37.4°C, Chandigarh records year’s highest day temperature
After a record-breaking March, with just two days in, April has already recorded the year’s highest maximum temperature.
On Saturday, the day temperature shot up to 37.4°C from 36°C on Friday, going 4.9 degrees above normal and leaving residents sweating.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with no rain expected, the day temperature will soar even further in the coming days.
Even though mercury shot up nearly five degrees above normal, IMD has yet to announce a heat wave in Chandigarh, while it has already been declared in parts of the region, including New Delhi. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “To declare a heat wave in the plains, while the maximum temperature has to go over 4.5 degrees above normal, it should also be above 40°C, which has not happened in Chandigarh yet.”
However, according to the IMD forecast for the next five days, the maximum temperature will cross the dreaded mark by April 5. In comparison, during April last year, the maximum temperature had touched 41°C towards the end, on April 28.
As per IMD’s probability forecast model, it is expected that both the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain above normal this month. Last month’s above average temperature was largely due to the month-long dry spell in the city, which is expected to continue this month also.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 20.6°C on Friday to 17.8°C on Saturday, but was still 1.5 degree above normal. It may rise up to 19°C again over the next three days.
-
Panjab University likely to scrap MPhil from 2022-23 session
Panjab University is likely to discontinue the MPhil programme being run in its various departments from the 2022-23 academic session, in line with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). A decision in this regard was taken by the varsity's apex governing body, the senate, in February. Earlier this year, Delhi University had also decided to discontinue the programme from the next session.
-
Chandigarh: Elante Mall officials booked for barricading food court entrance
Police have booked members of Elante Mall's management after they ordered barricading of the mall's food court in the wee hours of Saturday following a dispute with its lessee. Gupta's counsel, Rajneesh Sareen, said the nine-year lease for the food court ended on March 31. But Gupta had requested extension in lieu of the time lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and some renovations.
-
North zone AG hockey tournament: Delhi thrash Himachal Pradesh 8-0, make it to semi finals
Riding on fine performances, accountant general Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium on Saturday. AG Delhi took the lead in the third minute when captain Sanjeev Sharma scored a field goal. Led by impressive performances, AG Delhi players dominated the first half and were leading 4-0 going into the half time.
-
Badminton Tournament: Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini enters semis
Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini stormed into the semi-finals in the men's singles category with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Punjab's Lakshya Sharma on the second day of the Scott-Edil Invitational Badminton Tournament on Saturday. The tournament was hosted by the Mohali District Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India at Shivalik Public School.
-
Hit-and-run accused held after high-speed chase by SBS Nagar DC
Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter after a 2-km chase. As he approached Langroya, he saw a Maruti Swift Dzire car hitting two persons on a scooter near a petrol pump and fleeing the spot. The car was finally stopped after a 2-km chase. He asked the police to take necessary action against the driver of the car.
