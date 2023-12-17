At 6°C, Chandigarh records coldest night of season so far

The city’s minimum temperature plunged to 6°C on Friday night, making it the coldest night of the season so far. A setting sun in the backdrop of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial in Chappar Chiri, Mohali, on a cold Saturday evening. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

At 6°C, the night temperature was three degrees below normal temperature, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Additionally, the maximum temperature also decreased from 22.6°C on Friday to 21.9°C on Saturday, normal for this time of the year.

IMD has forecast dry weather with clear skies in the upcoming days. However, shallow fog can be expected during the night and morning hours on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Brace for cold winds

According to IMD officials, a weather system is forming over northern Pakistan and north-west Rajasthan. Its swirling motion at different altitudes can influence weather in Chandigarh, leading to cold air conditions.

IMD officials also shared a new Western Disturbance had originated in the Western Himalayan region that may result in further decrease in temperature, intensifying the prevailing chill.

Over the next three days, IMD officials anticipate that the maximum temperature will remain around 22°C and the minimum temperature around 7°C.