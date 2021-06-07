At 654, Haryana recorded lowest single-day case count since mid-March

Haryana on Sunday recorded 48 fatalities due to Covid-19 and the lowest 654 new cases since mid March.

According to the health bulletin, 36,742 samples were taken in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate of the day stood at 1.75%.

Gurugram recorded 55 new cases, Faridabad 43, Sonepat 19, Hisar 64, Ambala 42, Karnal 54, Panipat 7, Rohtak 17, Rewari 26, Panchkula and Kurukshetra 20 each, Yamunanagar 63, Sirsa 45, Mahendergarh 18, Bhiwani 15, Jhajjar 14, Palwal 7, Fatehabad 59, Kaithal 32, Jind 30, Nuh 1 and Charkhi Dadri 3.

Of the total 48 deaths, four people each succumbed to the infection in Gurugram, Yamunanagar, and Sirsa, six people died in Rewari, five each in Hisar and Bhiwani, three each in Ambala, Panipat, Kurukshetra, and Jhajjar, while in Jind and Fatehabad, two fatalities each were recorded followed by Mahendergarh, Palwal, Kaithal and Nuh where one person each died.

The number of total positive patients, which last month went past 1 lakh, came down to 9,097, while the recovery rate on Sunday when 1,483 patients recovered was 97.66% and fatality rate 1.14%. The cumulative positivity rate rose to 8.23%.