At Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Kataria showcases Chandigarh’s power sector reforms, clean energy initiatives

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday highlighted Chandigarh administration’s progressive steps towards achieving the Vision 2047 goals, emphasising reforms in the power sector and adoption of sustainable energy practices. Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (centre) with Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Bharat Electricity Summit in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

Kataria was participating in the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi, organised by the Union ministry of power. While addressing the summit, the governor stated that Chandigarh has successfully completed privatisation of its power distribution business through a transparent competitive bidding process.

This landmark reform, he said, aims to enhance operational efficiency, encourage infrastructure investment, improve consumer services, and significantly reduce Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses through professional management and adoption of modern technologies.

Highlighting Chandigarh’s leadership in renewable energy, Kataria said a total of 103.623 MWp grid-tied solar capacity has been installed across 11,633 sites in the city as of March 2026. This includes 67 MWp rooftop solar plants at 6,606 government sites and 36.623 MWp at 5,057 private sites, installed since 2012.

These initiatives have collectively generated 319.68 million units (MU) of electricity and resulted in a reduction of approximately 2,20,579 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions, contributing significantly to clean energy goals.

The process for implementing PM Surya Ghar Yojana is underway in Chandigarh. The administration has also notified its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in September 2022, aligning with the vision of a clean, green, and smart city.

In line with sustainable mobility initiatives, 25 buses were recently dedicated to the public by the Prime Minister in February 2026 under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme and 75 buses are expected to be added soon to further strengthen the public transport system. To support the EV ecosystem, the city has already established 36 public charging stations and 11 battery swapping stations for the convenience of citizens.