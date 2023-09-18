At least 10 people fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh every month

Having a fearless run in the city, snatchers continue to remain a major bugbear for Chandigarh Police.

Hot on the trail of snatchers to bring down street crime, Chandigarh Police have arrested a total of 463 snatchers since 2021. (iStock)

Since 2021, as many as 363 people in the city have become victims of snatchers, most of them making off with their mobile phones, gold chains, earrings and handbags, as per police records from January 1, 2021, to August 31, 2023.

Compared to 121 snatching cases in 2021 — averaging at 10 per month, their number rose to 130, an average of 11 each month. In slight rise from previous year, a total of 103 victims fell prey to snatchers till August 31 this year — around 12 each month.

According to police, through the years, snatchers were found to be targeting men more, most of whom were walking or riding cycles.

Chandigarh Police had recently commissioned 22 patrolling motorcycles, termed “Cheetahs”. Riding the bikes, police men patrol the city streets throughout the night till 4 am, yet snatchers have been striking at will, even in the wee hours.

463 snatchers nabbed in 32 months

Hot on the trail of snatchers to bring down street crime, Chandigarh Police have arrested a total of 463 culprits since 2021.

Among them 147 miscreants were nabbed in 2021, followed by 178 more the next year and 138 accused have already fallen in the police net till August 31 this year.

Among these delinquents, Chandigarh Police has listed 22 as repeat offenders since January 1, 2021.

Despite concerted efforts by the local administration and police to channelise the energy of children and youth in the right direction through numerous social programmes and sports tournaments, juveniles continue to indulge in street crimes. Of the 463 snatchers arrested since 2021, 54 were aged below 18, as per police.

Rise in convictions

Amid police efforts, the number of convictions has also improved. A total of 50 snatchers have been convicted in 28 snatching cases this year, compared to 51 in 33 cases in entire 2022. In 2021, 27 snatchers were found guilty in 17 cases.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said 43 habitual snatchers were also recently detained under preventive detention sections in Chandigarh. Another officer added that regular check posts had helped police crack almost all snatching cases in the city. “Snatchers can’t evade arrest for long now with intensified PCR patrolling and CCTV surveillance,” a senior police officer said.

