Atishi video row: Privileges inquiry initiated against Punjab DGP, says Delhi speaker

The Delhi assembly has initiated a privileges inquiry against the Punjab DGP in connection with the matter of alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus, speaker Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday. Along with the director general of police (DGP), the committee of privileges will also examine the conduct and actions of the additional chief secretary (home), government of Punjab, in the matter.

Last month, the Jalandhar police registered an FIR in connection with uploading and circulating an “edited” and “doctored” video of leader of Opposition Atishi in the Delhi assembly.

Following this, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra had written to the assembly alleging breach of privilege and violation of Article 361A of the Constitution.

“Despite reminders, the Punjab Police authorities failed to furnish essential documents, including copies of the complaint, the FIR, the report of the social media expert, and the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Punjab,” speaker Gupta said.

Instead of submitting the information to the Delhi legislative assembly secretariat, the material was routed through the additional chief secretary (home) and the government of Punjab has not been received by the secretariat to date, he added.

The issue arose after the Punjab Police registered an FIR on a complaint submitted by Iqbal Singh, accompanied by public assertions that a video clip of the Delhi legislative assembly proceedings had been edited or doctored.

“As the matter related directly to proceedings of the House, which are privileged and fall within the exclusive domain of the legislature, the Delhi assembly secretariat sought an explanation from the Punjab Police,” he said.

According to assembly officials, earlier, an independent report from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, was obtained, which, together with the verbatim proceedings of the House, “establishes that the statements attributed to Atishi were made on the floor of the House”.

The speaker observed that “nothing prevented the Punjab Police from verifying the matter with the Delhi legislative assembly secretariat before registration of the FIR, and that the absence of such verification was unfortunate”.

After examining the reply submitted by the Punjab Police and the complaint received from the minister, a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt of the House exists.

According to Mishra’s complaint, Article 361A of the Constitution provides that no person shall be liable to civil or criminal proceedings in respect of the publication of a substantially true report of the proceedings of a legislative assembly.