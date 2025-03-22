Attack on Colonel: Congress MPs seek CBI probe

Punjab Congress MPs on Friday protested outside Parliament against the assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Baath and his son by Punjab Police officials in Patiala on March 13. Congress MPs Dharamvira Gandhi, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sher Singh Ghubaya along with other party MPs hold a protest demanding justice for Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath at Parliament during the budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Congress’ Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi led the protest, demanding a CBI inquiry and strict action against the guilty officers. He was joined by Congress MPs Dr Amar Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sher Singh Ghubaya and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. They said the shocking incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in the state. “The victim’s family has expressed fears of manipulation in the state-led probe, reinforcing the need for an independent investigation to ensure justice, they added.

Given the seriousness of the matter and its implications for the dignity of armed forces personnel, the Patiala MP has sought an urgent appointment with the President, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, to discuss the issue and request immediate intervention, according to a press release. “Punjab Congress MPs have vowed to continue their fight until justice is served and accountability is ensured,” it added.