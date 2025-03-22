Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Attack on Colonel: Congress MPs seek CBI probe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 22, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Punjab Congress MPs protested outside Parliament, demanding a CBI inquiry into the assault on Colonel Baath by police, citing concerns over state-led investigations.

Punjab Congress MPs on Friday protested outside Parliament against the assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Baath and his son by Punjab Police officials in Patiala on March 13.

Congress MPs Dharamvira Gandhi, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sher Singh Ghubaya along with other party MPs hold a protest demanding justice for Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath at Parliament during the budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Congress MPs Dharamvira Gandhi, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sher Singh Ghubaya along with other party MPs hold a protest demanding justice for Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath at Parliament during the budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Congress’ Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi led the protest, demanding a CBI inquiry and strict action against the guilty officers. He was joined by Congress MPs Dr Amar Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sher Singh Ghubaya and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. They said the shocking incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in the state. “The victim’s family has expressed fears of manipulation in the state-led probe, reinforcing the need for an independent investigation to ensure justice, they added.

Given the seriousness of the matter and its implications for the dignity of armed forces personnel, the Patiala MP has sought an urgent appointment with the President, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, to discuss the issue and request immediate intervention, according to a press release. “Punjab Congress MPs have vowed to continue their fight until justice is served and accountability is ensured,” it added.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On