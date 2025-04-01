Attack on Colonel: SIT begins probe, to record cops’ statements tomorrow

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the attack on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath initiated the investigation and visited the incident spot on Monday. The Colonel has already refused to appear before SIT, citing that the matter to be sub-judice. ADGP AS Rai, head of SIT, in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing the media, SIT head ADGP AS Rai said that all the 12 accused cops have been summoned on April 2 to record their statements.

“Besides recording the accused cops’ statements, the SIT would also summon Patiala SSP Nanak Singh,” Rai said.

Rai admitted to lapses during the initial investigations and said they would also be probed.

“There have been lapses during the initial investigation that prompted our senior officers to constitute the SIT,” Rai said.

Initially, the Patiala police registered the first FIR on the complaint of the dhaba owner under Section 194(2) of BNS, against unidentified persons. However, following public outrage, a fresh FIR was registered based on Colonel Bath’s statement, in which he accused 12 police officials of assaulting him and his son over a parking dispute on the intervening night of March 13-14.

Punjab Police had formed a three-member SIT on March 21, a week after the incident, with Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police Sandeep Malik and Mohali rural superintendent of police Manpreet Singh as the two other members.

On March 28, ADGP Rai was named as the head of the SIT replacing SPS Parmar, who was posted as vigilance bureau chief director.

The Colonel has already moved the Punjab and Haryana high court over delay/lapses in the probe seeking the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rai said that the CCTV footage of the incident will be sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

“This is to establish the veracity and authenticity of the digital evidence,” he said, adding that the accused cops have been booked under cognizable and non-bailable sections and will be arrested after evidence is collected against them.

Rai also appealed to the public to come forward with any additional evidence if any.

“SIT would request eyewitnesses of the incident to forward and provide any documentary evidence – if they have any. The SIT has issued a phone number to contact us over the issue or send shreds of evidence related to the incident,” he said.