Attack on jailed cops in Patiala: Prime accused shifted to Sangrur jail, kin hold protest

A day after a Patiala court ordered a medical examination of murder accused Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, his family staged a protest outside Patiala Central Jail on Tuesday, demanding the order be implemented without delay. Earlier lodged in Patiala jail, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny has been facing a trial in the sensational 2022 Amritsar daylight murder case of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri.

Sunny had on September 10 attacked three retired cops inside the jail premises. The injured have been identified as former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurbachan Singh and former inspectors Sooba Singh and Inderjit Singh. While Gurbachan Singh and Sooba Singh are serving life terms awarded by CBI courts, Inderjit Singh is under trial in some other case.

Sunny is facing trial in the sensational 2022 Amritsar daylight murder case of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead outside Gopal Mandir. He was moved to the high-security barrack in Patiala Jail in November 2024 after an alleged threat to his life from inmates.

Following the attack, Sunny’s family levelled allegations that he was tortured by cops inside the jail and also moved a local court in Patiala seeking an independent medical examination.

As per court orders, the examination is to be conducted by a board of doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and its report is to be submitted before the court, ‘on or before 10.00 AM on 17.09.2025.”

However, Sunny’s counsel, advocate GPS Ghuman, alleged that his client was shifted to Sangrur Jail on Monday, flouting the court’s order.

“The court has clearly directed that a medical board at Rajindra Hospital should examine him immediately, but instead of following the order, the jail authorities transferred him out. This amounts to a violation,” Ghuman said.

Mandeep Singh, Sunny’s brother, said, “The jail authorities are delaying the medical examination. We will continue to hold a protest until he gets justice.”